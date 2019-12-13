Refugees at border receive about 8 tons of food a day

Refugees at the border of Belarus have been waiting for the opening of the humanitarian corridor to Europe for 12 days. Now those who didn't leave the day before are staying in the transportation and logistics center. Our film crew is working there.



Volunteers continue to feed refugees at the logistics center. For breakfast they get food packages, including fruit, yogurts, cheese, children get milk. There are also food trucks working in the area. Now there are about 2 thousand people in the logistics center, about 8 tons of food per day is delivered to them. More than 15 tons of food is prepared for refugees in the warehouses in Grodno. New humanitarian cargoes arrive here every day from all over the country.



