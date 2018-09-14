3.42 RUB
Hospital under ground in Soligorsk
Every year, thousands of patients go to Soligorsk for speleotherapy at a depth of 420 meters. Due to sylvinite the air is clean of allergens here. This procedure has become a part of spa treatment for many Belarusian children with chronic asthma, sinusitis and lung diseases. The procedure in mines lasts 3 hours. There is also a course of inhalations, massages and therapeutic baths.
The health resort in Soligorsk offers its services all year round. From September to May children attend classes every day.
