Annual briefing for representatives of military-diplomatic corps held in Minsk

Militarization of continental Europe, expansion of US control in Europe, suspension of NATO countries' interaction with Belarus in the military sphere. Today in Minsk they held the annual briefing for representatives of the military-diplomatic corps accredited to the Ministry of Defense. There were enough topics for statements. The military and political situation in the world keeps a high level of tension.

Since August, 6 cases of airspace violations from the territory of Poland and the Baltic States have been recorded. This month, the major NATO exercises since the Cold War will be held near the Belarusian borders. Despite the current situation, Belarus reacts to these provocations with maximum restraint. In order to ensure border security, the Armed Forces continue to implement a set of measures to strengthen the protection of the state border both in the airspace and on land.