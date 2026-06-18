Fake document regarding drone attack on bus in Bryansk Region spreading online

A fake document regarding a drone attack on a bus carrying children in the Bryansk region has begun circulating online, according to the official Telegram channel of the Belarusian Ministry of Education.

"Provocateurs are attempting to pass it off as a letter from the Ministry of Health regarding the introduction of a state of high alert, the curtailment of health programs, and the early return of children from camps," the report notes.

The fake circular was created using a neural network and contains numerous errors: inverted characters, Latin letters in Cyrillic text, and improper formatting.

It is important to note that messages containing this fake document include a PDF file attached, which contains malware.

On June 17, a Ukrainian drone attacked a bus carrying a group of adults and children from Belarus in the Bryansk region. A Belarusian woman was killed and several people, including minors, were injured. The wounded are currently undergoing treatment in Minsk.