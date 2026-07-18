Fake News About Fuel Limits in Vitebsk Region Debunked by Belarusneft

There is no fuel shortage at Belarusneft gas stations. This was stated by the company while commenting on reports that appeared online about the introduction of limits on fuel sales in border regions, reports BELTA.

In particular, there were claims about gas stations in the Vitebsk region, two kilometres from the border with the Pskov region, where allegedly no more than 20 litres of fuel were being sold.

The company officially stated that there are no grounds for such reports: “There is no fuel deficit at our gas stations.”

At the same time, a single change has been introduced at border gas stations in the Vitebsk region. “It is related to the need to pay for fuel first and then refuel. Otherwise, everything remains as usual,” emphasised Deputy General Director of the company Sergei Kamornikov.

The company urged customers to be vigilant and obtain reliable information only from official sources.