Fake: The Ministry of Internal Affairs debunks false information about an Indian citizen
The Ministry of Internal Affairs has debunked another fake. Information is circulating online about an Indian citizen who came to Belarus to work, was forced into labor slavery, and is unable to return home.
The Ministry of Internal Affairs stated that the information is untrue. The migrant admitted that an agent in India promised her a job, but stopped answering her calls.
Ivan Novikov, Head of the Department of Citizenship and Migration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus:
"The foreign citizen is currently receiving the necessary assistance, including upon her return home. Internal affairs agencies are conducting an investigation to determine all circumstances related to this citizen's stay in our country. Those involved in her employment, including the provision of intermediary services, are being identified, and their actions will be legally assessed. Therefore, information on this matter online has not been confirmed."