Federation of Trade Unions holds 8th congress
In the last days of the calendar winter, the country's most massive and authoritative organization, the Federation of Trade Unions, held its 8th congress. 500 delegates, including our President, discussed initiatives coming from the working people themselves.
By the way, Alexander Lukashenko himself worked for seven years in the trade unions.
The conversation turned out sincere and honest. The Belarusian leader gave many concrete examples of fieldwork.
For special achievements in socio-economic development, protection of the rights and interests of working people, the Federation was awarded the Honorary State Banner of the Republic of Belarus.
