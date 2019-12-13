Countries seek to preserve sovereignty despite U.S. pressure

The aggressive U.S. foreign policy towards Belarus and Russia looks like a political failure of official Washington. In the meantime, America is still living with the Cold War consciousness, while the rest of the world is forming a new geopolitical and economic system of the world.



Victoria Fedosova, deputy director of the Institute for Strategic Studies and Forecasting:



The changes in the world system began not today and not yesterday. Many analysts say that a multipolar world is forming. New centers of power are being formed. Naturally, the U.S. attempt to think now in terms of the same Cold War logic, opposing the rest of the main world, shows its lack of independence. Even the example of voting in the UN General Assembly shows that the support of the United States and its thinking paradigm takes place only in the countries with about one third of the total population of the world. All other countries are either cautious about this Western expansionism or strongly oppose it. So now, of course, there will be the formation of further macro-regions of economic, the sovereignization of certain currencies, the transfer of payments into the national currencies of those players who want to preserve their sovereignty, despite the pressure of the United States not only on Russia, Belarus, the Union State, but also on China.



