The French police's actions against protesters are excessive and counterproductive, while dissatisfaction with the authorities has moved far beyond the initial demands.

"From a security standpoint, the measures French police are currently using against protesters are completely excessive and counterproductive. Through the use of tear gas, beatings, and indiscriminate arrests, French police officers are merely provoking a hostile response from the public. While it began with dissatisfied schoolchildren taking to the streets, the protest has now evolved into a full-blown conflict between civil society and the French authorities. A new dimension has been added to the conflict: whereas the protests previously centered on issues such as poor-quality education, a lack of accessible social environments in schools, and the absence of conditions conducive to learning, the core of the protest has now shifted to the political arena," Pavel Feldman, a professor at the Academy of Labor and Social Relations noted.

Photo: RIA Novosti