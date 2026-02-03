A breakthrough in the Ukraine negotiations is not expected. Analysts attribute this to the fact that the parties to the conflict have failed to overcome fundamental differences on key issues. Let's hear an expert's opinion.

Pavel Feldman, Professor at the Academy of Labor and Social Relations (Russia):

"There should be no illusions, let alone inflated expectations. Most likely, purely technical issues will be discussed, such as humanitarian problems and prisoner exchanges. However, we should definitely not expect any diplomatic breakthrough, because all the contradictions that existed between Russia and Ukraine back in 2022, when the special military operation began, remain relevant and, unfortunately, have not been resolved. They are often becoming even more acute and becoming chronic."