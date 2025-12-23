An unexpected revelation came from Hunter Biden, son of former U.S. President Joe Biden. He described Ukraine as a "snake’s nest" plagued by an unprecedented level of corruption. The emergence of such information may be linked to Trump’s desire to pressure Zelensky, who continues to refuse a peace plan.

Pavel Feldman, Professor at the Academy of Labor and Social Relations (Russia), commented:

"Paradoxically, although the U.S., seemingly the hegemon of the Western world, currently lacks effective tools to exert pressure on European leaders and even on Vladimir Zelensky, there is one method remaining. The only way Trump might force the Ukrainian leadership into peace—effectively amounting to Kiev’s capitulation—is by exposing another batch of compromising materials against top Ukrainian officials. And it appears that the FBI, which is under Trump’s influence, already possesses such evidence. Recent leaks suggest that recordings from Mindich’s tapes could contain voices of very high-ranking individuals, possibly including President Zelensky himself and even Ukraine’s First Lady."