Washington is using all available tools to undermine the EU's industrial might, experts note.

Pavel Feldman, Professor at the Academy of Labor and Social Relations (Russia):

"The United States is using its all available resources to undermine the EU's economic power and eliminate main rival in high-tech production from the global market. It's often said that China is competing with the United States in this area. This is both true and untrue. Washington's main competition in high-tech markets continues to come from Brussels and London."

Previously, the United States made a colossal effort to drive a wedge of discord between Russia and the European Union in the form of Ukraine, the analyst asserts. The United States did this, Europe fell for this manipulation, succumbed, voluntarily refusing to consume readily available Russian hydrocarbons, and will now buy American LNG and American oil at colossally inflated (and completely unfair) prices. All of this naturally impacts both inflation and the cost of any product produced in the European Union.