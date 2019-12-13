Feldman: EAEU member states have virtually the same potential as the USSR had

When the market for supplies from Europe closes, opportunities open up in the East. However, the most reliable future for the post-Soviet space is to open the doors to intensify trade and economic relations, primarily with each other. This opinion was expressed to TV channel Belarus 1 by Associate Professor of Russian Academy of Labor and Social Relations Pavel Feldman:



The aggregate potential of the EAEU countries is actually the potential that the Soviet Union had. So the EAEU, adjusted for the completely new political and ideological realities, should become economically equivalent to the Soviet Union. It can ensure the economic independence of each of its member states separately by increasing our ties and using the potential that Belarus, Russia, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan have. All that once worked perfectly together as part of the USSR. And the capacities are still there. If Russia lacks something, it can buy it from Belarus. If Russia lacks something in Belarus, it can buy it in Kazakhstan. That is how the true integration association works. But the main thing now is to solve the trust issue. And some of our Asian, and maybe even Caucasian allies, must decide on their foreign policy priorities, as the world is becoming very complicated. It is no longer possible to implement all the principles of multi-vectorism. It is necessary to think first of all about ourselves and those countries that will not betray even in the most difficult conditions. Unfortunately today the West no longer meets this characteristics.