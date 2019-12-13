Farms in Glubokoye District betting on buckwheat

In the conditions of the pandemic, he Belarusian agrarians should try to assess the markets, including in countries where there is a lack of food. For example, our farmers have already occupied a number of areas for buckwheat sowing. The Head of State has clearly set the task to increase buckwheat production. This year the order for supplies for the needs of the country has doubled from 15,000 to 30,000 tons. The crops of buckwheat have also doubled: last year it was 12,000 hectares, now 24,000. And that's enough to fully supply the domestic market with buckwheat. At the same time, no chemicals are used in the fields at all. The cultivation is based on organic farming. The crop is undemanding to the soil and, if properly cultivated, produces a high yield.