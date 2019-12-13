14 film finalists to be shown at Eurasia.DOC festival for free

The youth’s perspective on the collapse of the USSR, the chronicle of the 500-day battle of Rzhev and the tragedy of Belarusian orphans in besieged Leningrad. Documentary films of the Eurasia.DOC festival are already on the big screen in Belarus.

The forum moved from Smolensk to Minsk today. The playbill includes a free screening of 14 film finalists. All in all, 30 films of the CIS countries were included in the competitive shortlist. The jury of Eurasia.DOC emphasized the time nostalgia in each tape. They shared their opinion in the morning press conference. Some directors managed to thoroughly unfold the themes.

The expert group will award the Grand Prix of the Eurasia.DOC festival for the first time in six years. The best films will be named at the closing ceremony of the forum tomorrow. It will be held at the Belarus film theater.