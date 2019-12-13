PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Festival of National Cultures to take place in Grodno

The Belarusian farmstead will become the center of the Festival of National Cultures in Grodno. An interactive map of the country will appear on Lenin Square with a division into regions. Regional customs will be presented in each area. 17 national pavilions will be installed in the historic part of the city. Thus, small diasporas will be united in a single territory.

