3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.58 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Festival of National Cultures to take place in Grodno
The Belarusian farmstead will become the center of the Festival of National Cultures in Grodno. An interactive map of the country will appear on Lenin Square with a division into regions. Regional customs will be presented in each area. 17 national pavilions will be installed in the historic part of the city. Thus, small diasporas will be united in a single territory.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All