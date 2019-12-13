Science festival takes place in Botanical Garden

The Central Botanical Garden of Belarus has turned into a giant scientific laboratory with lectures and practical exercises in dozens or even hundreds of different disciplines: from microbiology to robotics, from genetics and cytology to nuclear power. The Science Festival is designed for participants of all ages, and above all for children and youth. The goal of the project is to increase the prestige of science in society, popularize the achievements of Belarusian scientists and professional orientation of talented youth. An art gallery, an open-air museum, and music venues operate within the framework of the scientific forum. It is expected that the "Science Festival" will be attended by at least ten thousand people.