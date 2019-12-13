PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Festival "Joy": Orthodox Christmas Forum unveiled in Minsk

Christmas "Joy" was unveiled in Minsk. The traditional Orthodox festival will help Belarusians to get ready for the main winter holidays and get the appropriate Christmas mood. The forum, organized by Svyato-Yelizavetinsky Monastery, will last for two weeks and will present a rich program of events.

