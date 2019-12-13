Call of Polesye presents ethno-cultural traditions of Belarusians

Folk crafts, Belarusian cuisine, concerts and beauty contest. Today the agro-town of Lyaskovichi is hosting the guests of the seventh International Festival of Ethnocultural Traditions "Call of Polesie". Folk bands from different parts of Belarus and Russia will perform on the main stage of the festival.



The interactive platform "Partisan Land" is timed to the Year of Historical Memory. The highlight of the festival will be a performance of "Flying People". Residents of the region for the first time will see a water flyboarding show. The festival will end with a disco "Dance, Polesie!" and colorful fireworks.



