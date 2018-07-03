Festive fireworks: brightest show to take place at Minsk Hero City Monument

By Alexander Kamovich : Belarusians and guests of our country are in for a bright and rich programme today. At 21.00, a big gala concert that will bring together performers from all regions will start at the Minsk Hero City Monument.

The highlight of the gala will be signing the national anthem together at 22.55 followed by a grand fireworks show.

In total, there will be six firing points this year. The first point is the Victory Park near the Minsk Hero City Monument. The second one is Prigorodnaya Street (Novinki District). The third point is Minsk-1 Airport. The fourth location is the wasteland in the Chizhovskoe cemetery area. The fifth place is the Drozdy reservoir area, and the sixth one is Uruchye District.