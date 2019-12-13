EconomyPoliticsPresidentSocietyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Production process at BelAZ continues

Some telegram channels published a post with the caption "Still silent at BelAZ today. No workers are visible". There is a video, showing that the production process does not stop for a minute. There is no time to relax, because Zhodino enterprise has big plans: the plant won a tender for the supply of dump trucks to India, and it is necessary to fulfill its obligation to a foreign customer.

