Fakes about Belarusian army and AF readiness discussed at meeting with President

The results of a large-scale inspection of the Belarusian security forces were discussed today at a meeting with President Alexander Lukashenko. On behalf of the head of state, Belarus was checking the rapid response force of the Armed Forces during the week.

Anti-terrorist training was also held. The servicemen from special operations forces were involved. They were opposed by an antiterrorist unit headed by the State Security Committee.

The situation along the perimeter of our borders remains tense. As Alexander Lukashenko rightly pointed out, if you want peace, get ready for the war. Our army and the KGB, which have been working proactively, have fulfilled the necessary tasks. The head of the state stressed that they revealed shortcomings in the course of the two inspections. They were analyzed, including at today's discussion.

The events were comprehensive in nature. Troops were redeployed to the assigned areas in the shortest possible time, organized for protection and defense. The Neman and the Berezina rivers were bridged. During this period there is always a movement of military equipment and personnel.

As usual, a supposed sensation was made on the subject. The movement of our joint grouping with Russia was presented almost as an impending participation in a special operation. Knowing how hyped this topic is and how sensitive this issue is for people, the President of Belarus told about the essence of all the maneuvers.

"If you want peace, prepare for the war. It was invented neither by me nor by you. With this I would like to respond to all kinds of distortions that appear in our society, especially in the Internet, as regards the movement of the Belarusian armed forces and the joint movement of the Belarusian and Russian armed forces," said the President of Belarus.

Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus:

"We are holding the training exercises. Now they are more extensive due to the current situation and threats. Therefore, we are carrying out exercises in our territory. We are moving both the joint force grouping and our own armed forces to where we deem it necessary. There is no other agenda, no conspiracy. "

By the way, those who disseminate fakes about our army and other security agencies can be held criminally liable in the future. The bill was initiated by parliamentarians. There is a proposal to add the corresponding article to the Criminal Code.