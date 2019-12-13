Fakes flood the Web, destructive publications intimidate Belarusians of being sent to Ukraine

More and more fakes get into the Web after the partial mobilization was announced in Russia - there is a lot of speculation in destructive publications, including Belarusian ones. At the same time, the situation in the neighboring state is directly imposed on us. Once again, there is intimidation about sending the Belarusian military to Ukraine.



Disposition is оn the air This is Gagarin. Let's go.



On both sides of the ocean, there is talk of mobilization now. Russia did what the patriots demanded of it, what the liberals feared and what the experts suddenly predicted. In hindsight, of course. The typhoon quickly penetrated the heads. Thoughts soared, and emotions swirled like autumn leaves. Russian mobilization had a special impact on the opposition, including the Belarusian opposition. Again, our guys were attacked with memos, manuals, advice on how to get away from the army and deceive the state, which at all levels has repeatedly stated that there are no grounds for mobilization. Nothing of the kind!



The fugitive opposition is especially worried about the lives of the guys who are allegedly threatened with being sent to Ukraine. The mental stability of our fugitives is amazing. They don't care about split personality. They call people to join Kalinovsky's regiment and are immediately horrified by the prospect of sending compatriots to the front from the other side. Yet, on the part of the state, no one has sent our military anywhere and is not going to. But in Kalinovsky's regiment, many Belarusians, who believed their opposition recruiters, were killed.



Interestingly, Belarus may soon find itself in the minority, among the countries where mobilization was really carried out. It's not just about Moscow and Kiev. Poland is increasing the number of troops at such an accelerated pace, by two times, up to three hundred thousand, that it is time to talk about a kind of mobilization. Information is also received on the supply of weapons.



Wojciech Skurkiewicz, Deputy Minister of Defense of Poland:



"In October, the Polish army will receive Bayraktar unmanned aerial vehicles. In the fourth quarter of this year, the Polish army will be equipped with Patriot missile defense/air defense systems, which will also be an important strengthening of missile and air defense."



By the way, there is even some competition among the allies. Three countries at once - Poland, Germany and France - announced the creation of the strongest armies in Europe. But all of them, as you know, are far from the "Baltic Tigers". The latter transfer weapons to Ukraine, shockingly increase military budgets, demand that NATO increased its presence, and some talk about conscription.



In short, we are now a phenomenon, an exception to the rule. We do not raise the interest rates, do not draw new maps, do not cross red lines. Belarus is the only country that says with all its behavior in the region: "Calm down"



It is important that opponents did not perceive our tactics as weakness, and order as an anachronism. However, some look at our republic as a prey. While answering the question about the relevance of Russia's deployment of nuclear weapons in Belarus the other day, Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei emphasized:



"Our presidents declared that certain types of aircraft will be modernized and equipped, including with the appropriate means of delivering nuclear weapons. Other options are not excluded."



All of this means that we don't just sit and watch whose nerves will give up; the state has a specific plan of action. And in this regard, currently there is no talk about mobilization. However, there is a determination to defend the country at all costs, if the enemy comes to our land.



