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A "five-for-five" detainee exchange was conducted at the Belarusian-Polish border, BelTA reports.

This marked the culmination of a complex and lengthy negotiation process between the Belarusian KGB and the Polish Intelligence Agency, carried out on the direct instructions of the President of Belarus.

According to the participants in the exchange, the negotiations began in September 2025. The starting point for their organization was an appeal to the President of Belarus by individual leaders of friendly countries. The head of state issued corresponding instructions to the State Security Committee. Alexander Lukashenko personally participated in discussing the details of the exchange during bilateral contacts with our allies.

During closed talks between the Belarusian KGB and the Polish Intelligence Agency, due to differing interests, it became necessary to include intelligence agencies from other countries into the process. Ultimately, intelligence agencies from seven countries participated.

Thanks to the parties' balanced approach and commitment to finding mutually beneficial solutions, the differences were overcome and a positive outcome was achieved. This is fully consistent with Belarus's approach to resolving all issues through negotiations and compromise.

As a result of the operation, ten citizens of various countries were released and were able to reunite with their families. Among those released were Belarusian citizens who had performed particularly important missions in the interests of ensuring our country's national security and defense. The fate of these individuals, at all stages of their activities, is under the special control of Alexander Lukashenko.