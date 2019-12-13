Department of Cultural Studies of Belarusian State University of Culture and Arts opens branch at Institute of Chinese Studies of Belarusian State University

Another stage of the strategic partnership between Belarus and China is cooperation in the humanitarian sphere: a branch of the Department of the Cultural Studies of the Belarusian State University of Culture and Arts has opened at the Confucius Institute of Chinese Studies under the Belarusian State University. It is symbolic that this educational dialogue fell on the Year of National Unity and the centenary of the Belarusian State University. The task of the new structural unit is both strengthening scientific ties in the field of Chinese studies and more profound training of students of the University of Culture and Arts. During the last years, more than 50 Chinese students have gained master's and PhD degrees in one of the leading universities of culture.