3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Department of Cultural Studies of Belarusian State University of Culture and Arts opens branch at Institute of Chinese Studies of Belarusian State University
Another stage of the strategic partnership between Belarus and China is cooperation in the humanitarian sphere: a branch of the Department of the Cultural Studies of the Belarusian State University of Culture and Arts has opened at the Confucius Institute of Chinese Studies under the Belarusian State University. It is symbolic that this educational dialogue fell on the Year of National Unity and the centenary of the Belarusian State University. The task of the new structural unit is both strengthening scientific ties in the field of Chinese studies and more profound training of students of the University of Culture and Arts. During the last years, more than 50 Chinese students have gained master's and PhD degrees in one of the leading universities of culture.
The Belarusian scientists and Belarusian students are increasingly interested in Chinese culture. We very much hope that we will get a better understanding of Chinese culture, but at the same time it will be easier for our Chinese master's students, graduate students, and students to do the interdisciplinary research in the field of humanities at this department.
Intercultural dialogue will continue with thematic conferences and roundtables. And after cutting the ribbon, the guests went on a sightseeing tour of the Institute of Chinese Studies. The institution has a rich library of 6.5 thousand books. The collection includes not only popular fiction of the Celestial Empire, but also manuals for learning Chinese.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
Belarusians can submit proposals on online platform "People's Five-Year Plan"
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All