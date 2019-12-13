PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
All-Belarusian People's Assemblies illustrates history of development of Belarus and formation of young sovereign state

The TV News Agency is preparing to air the film "People's Dialogue". The heroes of the project are delegates of the people's forum of different years, and some of them took part in all five large-scale forums. Each of them watched how the country was changing and moving towards achievements, overcoming many difficulties. The film of the TV news agency "People's Dialogue" will be broadcasted on February 9 on Belarus 1.

