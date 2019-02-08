3.39 RUB
Philosophers from Belarus and mathematicians from Russia unite to realize joint project
Digital economy, cryptocurrency and educational robotics will be discussed in Moscow by philosophers from Belarus and mathematicians from Russia. The scientists have teamed up to implement a joint project that will help people better adapt to the era of robotization and digital reality.
The conference will discuss issues of cryptocurrency, educational robotics, as well as new transport systems that are possible in computer reality.
