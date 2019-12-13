PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Final of "100 Ideas for Belarus" project held at Great Stone

The best innovative projects in medicine, economy, environments and national security were presented at the finals of the project "100 ideas for Belarus" in the Great Stone. As a result, 20 winners in 10 nominations were chosen. The best authors received money from the Belarusian Innovation Fund to develop business plans.

Young innovators joined an open dialogue touching upon the issues of supporting the youth movement, innovations, and social guarantees.

