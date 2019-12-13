Final tactical episodes of "Slavic Brotherhood - 2020" held

A combined battalion tactical group of troops of Belarus and Russia has been fully formed to fulfill the tasks of protecting the Union State. The Commander of the Special Operations Forces told the TV News Agency about this. As Vadim Denisenko noted, the creation of a joint unit was one of the goals of the exercise "Slavic Brotherhood 2020". The final tactical episodes are taking place at the Brest training ground. The troops had to attack small groups of band formations that remained with the mock enemy after the destruction of his main forces. The paratroopers got rid of the last terrorist formations after the shooting.



Units of the 6th separate guards mechanized brigade in cooperation with the battalion tactical group of the parachute regiment of the Russian Armed Forces, conducted reconnaissance and search operations with the forcing of the water barrier at Gozhsky training ground. As a result, the conditional enemy was blocked and destroyed. According to the plan of the exercises, all involved troops will begin to return to their places of permanent deployment after the completion of the maneuvers on September 25.

