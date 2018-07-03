3.42 RUB
3.35 USD
3.56 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Сelebration to be crowned by gala concert at Minsk Hero City Stele
Popular festivities continue. The final accord of the celebration will be a gala concert at the stela "Minsk - Hero City". The spectators have reserved umbrellas, raincoats and are waiting for a grandiose gala concert in the open air. The beginning is scheduled for 21:00. The concert is dedicated to the Year of the Little Motherland, announced in our country. The program will consist of 6 thematic blocks, by the number of regions. In each department there will be popular performers, natives of this or that region. Alena Lanskaya, Inna Afanasyeva, Iskui Abalyan, Teo, Anna Sharkunova, Larisa Gribaleva, Anatoly Yarmolenko will sing for the whole country on this festive night. The music program will end at midnight.
President
All
Lukashenko's Action Plan and Bilateral Talks at Global Forum in Baku
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
What are Lukashenko’s proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Baltic extinction: number of newborns in Latvia failed to reach 10 thousand in 9 months
Vucic predicts withdrawal of American LNG from EU market and queues for Russian gas
UK may send troops to Ukraine if Trump cuts funding for Kiev
Trump makes several appointments to his new administration: what position will Elon Musk hold?
Regions
All
Incidents
All