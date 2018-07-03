Сelebration to be crowned by gala concert at Minsk Hero City Stele

Popular festivities continue. The final accord of the celebration will be a gala concert at the stela "Minsk - Hero City". The spectators have reserved umbrellas, raincoats and are waiting for a grandiose gala concert in the open air. The beginning is scheduled for 21:00. The concert is dedicated to the Year of the Little Motherland, announced in our country. The program will consist of 6 thematic blocks, by the number of regions. In each department there will be popular performers, natives of this or that region. Alena Lanskaya, Inna Afanasyeva, Iskui Abalyan, Teo, Anna Sharkunova, Larisa Gribaleva, Anatoly Yarmolenko will sing for the whole country on this festive night. The music program will end at midnight.