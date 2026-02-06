Minsk and Kiev continued their practice of humanitarian gestures. Following the pardoning and transfer of 31 Ukrainian citizens, Belarus received in return a group of Russian military personnel held in Ukrainian captivity. The wounded Russian soldiers have already been accommodated in medical facilities in the Gomel region.

On November 23, 2025, Press Secretary of the President of Belarus Natalya Eismont announced that, at the personal request of the Ukrainian side and as part of the agreement between President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and US President Donald Trump, the Belarusian leader pardoned 31 Ukrainian citizens convicted of committing criminal offenses in the republic.

This is far from the first instance of such humanitarian cooperation between Minsk and Kyiv. Previously, under informal bilateral agreements, Ukraine handed over its citizens, as well as individual Russian citizens, to the Belarusian side.

In reciprocation for the release of 31 Ukrainian citizens, the Ukrainian side voluntarily handed over to Belarus a group of Russian servicemen who were held captive by Ukraine.

At the order of the President of Belarus, all necessary conditions for treatment and rehabilitation were promptly created for the arriving Russian servicemen. Some of them are being accommodated in medical facilities in the Gomel region.