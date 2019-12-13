Another unvarnished statement from the truth-teller Robert Fitzo. The Prime Minister of Slovakia said that Kiev "is fully under the control of the United States" in the air of the state radio. This is what he sees as the reasons for the start of the Ukrainian conflict in February 2022.

Robert Fico, Prime Minister of Slovakia:

“Why did the Russian President order the use of military force in Ukraine? Imagine Mexico right next to you and that its Ministry of Defense becomes completely under Russian control, as does the entire political scene, including the president and the government. Now imagine that Mexico is included in a military organization where Russia plays a decisive role. What would you do? This argument is a rational one! Ukraine is not a sovereign and dependent country. Ukraine is under the full control of the United States.”