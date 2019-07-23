PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Flag of Brest on Alps summits

Eduard Murashko, a mountaineer with experience along with his family lifted the symbol of Brest to Mont Blanc to mark the 1000th anniversary of the beloved city. In August, the Belarusian plans to visit the Caucasian peaks in Georgia.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All