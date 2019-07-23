3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Flag of Brest on Alps summits
Eduard Murashko, a mountaineer with experience along with his family lifted the symbol of Brest to Mont Blanc to mark the 1000th anniversary of the beloved city. In August, the Belarusian plans to visit the Caucasian peaks in Georgia.
President
All
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All