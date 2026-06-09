Focus on safety – new rules for foreigners introduced in Belarus

Belarus continues to improve its immigration legislation, emphasizing safety, fair rules, and transparency. The new amendments clarify the rules for foreigners' stay, trade, and transit.

A number of nuances concern economic activity. However, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, everything is being done to create clear, uniform rules for everyone in the country. The government has approved the relevant rules for the stay of foreign citizens and stateless persons in Belarus, and the decree has been signed by the Prime Minister. The Department of Citizenship and Migration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus has already commented on the main provisions.

Ivan Novikov, Head of the Department of Citizenship and Migration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus:

"In accordance with the Resolution of the Council of Ministers adopted on June 1 of this year, amendments have been made to the rules governing the stay of foreign citizens and stateless persons in the Republic of Belarus. Specifically, foreigners are now required to undergo mandatory state fingerprinting, including when obtaining a temporary residence permit. Given that the administrative procedure for issuing a temporary residence permit is set at 15 days, foreigners are required to complete the fingerprinting procedure within the same timeframe. If a foreigner fails to undergo mandatory state fingerprinting, the Citizenship and Migration Department will refuse to issue a temporary residence permit in our country."

"Foreigners applying for a permanent residence permit are also subject to this type of state registration," he added. "In accordance with the rules governing transit through the Republic of Belarus, authorized government officials may issue mandatory state fingerprinting registration orders for other categories of foreigners entering our country."

"A foreigner who applies to our office for a temporary residence permit receives a referral for mandatory state fingerprinting. After completing this process with the relevant government agency, they provide a certificate confirming their registration. Based on this document, they are granted a temporary residence permit, provided there are no other obstacles to obtaining this permit," explained Ivan Novikov.