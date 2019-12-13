3.42 RUB
Funds of Presidential Library of Belarus replenished with editions from personal collection of Alexander Lukashenko
90 years in the focus of the reader and on guard of information literacy of Belarusians. The Presidential Library has not changed its residence even during the war years: Independence Square, namely the Government House.
The book depository continues to accept gifts for the anniversary. Today the collection of the intellectual and analytical center, which has 1.5 million copies only in the equivalent of printed editions, has become richer by 169 more editions. The weighty addition is a gift of the head of state from his personal fund. Reprinted and facsimile editions, books presented by the President of Russia, leaders of Azerbaijan, Tajikistan and Israel, jubilee editions serving as a link in the cultural space of the CIS countries have moved to the right wing of the Government House.
Svetlana Pavlovitskaya, Head of the Department of Old Printed and Rare Editions of the Presidential Library of Belarus:
The editions presented by the head of state will expand the opportunities for library users to work with rare bibliographic editions. If we pay attention to the atlases, which are presented here, it tells about our places: Mogilev, Minsk regions. The edition is copy number one. The total circulation of reprint editions is 30 copies. This is very little.
