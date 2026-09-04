For 25 years the SCO has held to the principle of consensus decision-making - an expert

“In a quarter of a century of the existence of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization the states have not refused the principle of consensus decision-making.” This in the program “Editors’ Club” was stated by analyst Nikita Belenchenko. He especially noted the significance of the institutionalization of ideas within the framework of the organization.

Nikita Belenchenko, director of the Center of International Studies of the faculty of international relations of BSU:

“The SCO grows new branches. This is economic cooperation and new trends: artificial intelligence, technologies, the fight with disinformation, color revolutions. All this gradually passes into a new format; gradually new structural subdivisions are created that will act within the framework of the SCO.”

As the President of Belarus noted, we should not search for new paths, ideas, and initiatives in the future, the director of the Center of International Studies said. It is important that ideas formed over the last 25 years gradually begin to be put into life.

According to him, this concerns also the Development Bank of the SCO, since between some countries, such as India and China, India and Pakistan, certain contradictions exist. However, despite this, the SCO throughout 25 years holds to the principle of consensus decision-making, Nikita Belenchenko emphasized.