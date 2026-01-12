For Honesty and Truth: Lukashenko Awards Leading Belarusian Media Figures

The year 2025 was largely successful and marked by significant events, President Alexander Lukashenko declared during the traditional pre-New Year reception on January 13, representing the head of state.

The Belarusian leader emphasized that citizens should do everything possible to make 2026 even better. Notably, this year’s theme is not just a topic but a symbol—the Year of the Belarusian Woman—implying that 2026 must be a special year.

President Lukashenko highlighted that the aspirations of women at the event are paramount. The gathering included representatives from diverse sectors: arts, sports, political analysis, senior officials, and journalists.

Special words from the President were dedicated to media professionals, experts, and analysts—those defending the country’s interests on the informational front alongside the military.

Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus:

“Times are not easy now. What tomorrow holds, I honestly don’t know. With all the information at my disposal, I can’t predict which way this frantic, bewildered world will turn. That’s why you are ahead. Media outlets and journalists are now on the front lines. I am absolutely convinced we won’t repeat what happened recently. Young, creative, and very talented people—especially women (which is important in the Year of Women)—have come forward. You, more than anyone, understand that today’s agenda is overloaded with interpretations—many of which are incorrect or outright lies. You need to constantly go out to the people and tell the truth, which is often less exciting than fiction or fake news. But you do it—working honestly, professionally, skillfully—defending against disinformation aimed at sowing discord in our society. People trust you, and that is the highest praise for your work.”

Following tradition, the President personally honored those who achieved professional excellence in 2025, contributing to the honor and reputation of Belarus through dedicated work, impeccable service, and creativity.

Among them:

- First Deputy Chairman of BelteleRadio Sergei Guschchenko, was awarded the Francisk Skorina Medal.

- Natalia Gorokhovik, Director of the First Information Channel, and Anton Vasyukevich, General Producer of Belarusian Radio, received the President’s Gratitude.

Sergei Guschchenko shared:

“I believe that in television journalism, there are no personal awards—this is very much a team effort. Behind every person on screen are many helping hands—cameramen, moderators, editors, directors, stylists, engineers, and more. So, this is a collective achievement. Thank you to the President for this recognition. I’m fortunate to work with a highly professional and dedicated team. I am confident that BelteleRadio will continue to delight viewers with relevant, interesting, and sharp content, especially given the geopolitical realities and ongoing information wars worldwide, as well as the pressure on our country.”

Natalia Gorokhovik expressed pride in her team:

“It’s a great honor to represent ‘First Information.’ We entered the media space with a challenging, grand project—‘First Information’—and we’ve succeeded. Our goal is to attract viewers, including young audiences. Our channel is dynamic, fast, broadcasting news every hour. One of our latest projects is an interactive podcast, and there are more innovations coming—so stay tuned!”

Anton Vasyukevich, General Producer of Belarusian Radio, emphasized the collective effort:

“This recognition from the head of state is not only mine but belongs to our entire creative team, which provides continuous coverage of Belarus’s internal and external policies. The role of radio and media is to deliver comprehensive, objective, and truthful information about what’s happening in our country and around the world. That’s why we enjoy high trust—our most valuable asset.”