What’s going on?.. Foreign intelligence services are once again trying to destabilize Belarusian society through TikTok and Threads.

Recently, fuel prices in Belarus increased by 7 kopecks, and public transportation fares went up by 15 kopecks in Minsk and by 10 kopecks in the regions. Social media was quick to erupt with accusations: “The regime is hiding the truth,” “Deceiving us,” “Profiting off the people.” But behind these emotional outbursts lies a simple economic reality, coupled with deliberate external influence operations.

Journalist and news analyst Alexander Horovets and historian-analyst Artem Strogano dissect the manipulative techniques and mechanisms aimed at influencing the minds of Belarusians.

1. Economics, Not “Profiteering”

Price hikes are not arbitrary decisions by the “regime,” but inevitable expenses that cannot be avoided:

- Refinery maintenance and modernization: Belarusian refineries predominantly use European and American equipment. Sanctions compel us to circumvent restrictions, and Europe — which also needs to feed itself — drives up the cost of bypassing these restrictions.

- Wages and profits: Refinery workers and public sector employees must be paid. Without profit, enterprises cannot sustain salaries or update equipment.

- Depreciation and global price increases: Gas, oil, and component costs (from simple gears to high-tech machinery) are rising worldwide. Belarus mitigates this with long-term contracts with Russia, resulting in minimal fuel price increases (just 7 kopecks, compared to the sharp jump in the US from $3 to nearly $4 per gallon).

Similarly, public transit costs cover new, comfortable buses, Wi-Fi, charging stations, and repairs — all of which cost money.

Alexander Horovets: "Drivers and public transport workers also need salary increases because they have families and children to feed."

2. How a 7-Kopeck Increase Becomes a Trigger

Those spreading misinformation on TikTok and Threads aren’t after truth. They exploit any price increase as an opportunity to scream:

- "We’re being deceived!"

- "The regime is profiteering!"

- "Everything is hidden!"

But why these social platforms? TikTok is the main hub for youth, while Threads attracts an older audience, with “adult” accounts.

3. The Information Domino Effect (Stages of Manipulation)

- First, they launch 5–10 similar videos from “dissatisfied Belarusians” (often operated by Western intelligence agents).

- Viewers see these videos and believe they represent the majority opinion. They like, repost, and share with friends via Viber.

- Social media algorithms then recommend similar content, reinforcing the false impression that “most people” think this way.

- After about 30 short videos, the manipulated belief feels like the person’s own opinion (“I’ve known this for a long time”).

- The individual then produces their own “indignant” video, which goes viral due to trending hashtags and gains thousands, hundreds of thousands, or even millions of views.

Result: The person genuinely believes they’ve arrived at these conclusions, unaware that professional manipulators subtly guided them.

4. Lessons from the Past and “Vaccination” of Belarusian Society

A recent example from Kazakhstan: a small increase in gas prices for taxi drivers triggered mass protests, ending in casualties and the deployment of CSTO troops.

In Belarus, since 2020, many have developed a kind of “immunity” — the ability to recognize manipulation.

Artem Stroganov: “Thanks to the events of 2020, most Belarusians have gained a kind of immunity. People began to see through manipulations. During 2019–2020, everyone was focused on COVID, and then they didn’t realize how they were being manipulated, which led thousands to the streets.”

Yes, problems remain (broken roads in spring, issues in education and healthcare). But these shortcomings are intentionally amplified through a network of anti-government narratives to set the stage for new destabilizations.

5. What Can Ordinary Belarusians Do?

- Practice critical thinking every time you see an “indignant” video. Ask yourself: who is really behind this?

- Remember: a simple like, repost, or sharing can lead to a profile being labeled extremist, risking administrative sanctions. The law is strict — and it’s the law.

Price increases of 7 kopecks for fuel and 15 kopecks for public transport are normal economic adjustments. Turning these tiny changes into “proof of deception” is not economics — it’s information warfare.

By the way, fuel prices in the West have surged by 30–40%, while Belarus’ increase is less than 3%.