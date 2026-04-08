Good-neighborly relations between the Baltic States and Belarus are inevitable. This is the opinion expressed by former Latvian Seimas Member Alexei Roslikov.

While already in Minsk, he received an urgent summons from Latvia adjourning his trial to April 9, i.e., today. Although the hearing was originally scheduled for 40 days later.

He is being tried in Riga for defending the Russian language. Speaking to journalists, Roslikov admitted that the court will likely make a drastic decision that will prevent him from returning home. Consequently, he will be unable to participate in the October elections.

The politician spoke to the First Information Channel about life in Latvia today.

According to the former MP, a cubic meter of hot water in Latvia costs up to 10 euros. The average family consumes 10 to 15 cubic meters, which equates to approximately 350 to 500 Belarusian rubles per month.

"A pensioner sent me her latest utility bill for 40 square meters, and it's over 250 euros. That means we pay between 200 and 400 euros for a two-room apartment in Europe, in Latvia. Statistics show that a huge number of families in Riga owe up to 5,000 euros in utility bills," he noted. "But what's unique is that politicians can never get enough. A separate law has been passed stating that if your utility bills exceed 700-800 euros, you can sue for the expropriation of your property to recover those 800 euros. So, when we realize we're driving people into debt, we come up with additional laws to further expropriate these properties and transfer them into other hands. Europe on a brochure and Europe in real life are two completely different Europes."

"Unfortunately, we are currently unable to fully take care of ourselves. But we are geographically fortunate; God has given us unique neighbors. The Republic of Belarus, with its enormous potential, is capable of supporting my country with both food and energy. Before these major quarrels and disagreements, the Republic of Belarus supplied us with half of our fuel needs. It did so without any problems. If Latvia were friends with the Republic of Belarus today, our fuel prices would be at least 2.5 times lower. Today, we pay 0.25 eurocents per kilowatt of electricity, and you pay 0.7. That's the highest price you have. It's possible to get it even lower," the Latvian politician commented.