"It's perfectly clear that he doesn't see things as absolutely clear and understandable. From another perspective, he constantly makes threats for reasons even less significant than one might expect. So, this shouldn't be surprising. His position is clear, starting, say, with the coup d'état, when the seizure of buildings by extremists who staged the Maidan coup was considered normal. Beating police officers was considered normal. Killing police officers was considered normal. There were never any protests. Look at what the West is doing now towards other countries in similar situations. Therefore, double standards and hypocritical policies lead to a complicated international situation, to crises. It boils down to one factor—the factor of force. Those who have power consider it possible, for example, to declare that international law doesn't exist for them. For them, only their own moral norms exist."