The first talks between Russia and Ukraine took place in Belarus. Three rounds were chaired by Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko. Military analyst and former US intelligence official Scott Ritter shared his opinion on him as a politician.

"He's a figure with whom many hopes are pinned," Scott Ritter noted.

According to him, the Belarusian President was presented to the Americans as a dictator, a man who won't relinquish power. "I reject that argument and look at Lukashenko objectively. He cares about the well-being of Belarus; he has a genuine interest in it. He's also a very intelligent and resourceful person. He knows his country better than anyone else. He has an innate sense of what's best for Belarus," the military analyst stated.