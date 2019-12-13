Forum "Belarus is Us" also brings together youth of Vitebsk Region

Masterclasses in step aerobics and gingerbread painting, an exhibition of robotics, guitar lessons and a big concert are held on interactive platforms. These are the main areas in work with schoolchildren, students and working youth. The participants of the forum talked with students and volunteers, got acquainted with novice inventors and showed themselves in sports games. The forum participants talked to representatives of the authorities during an open dialogue. One of the proposals was to launch a creative youth platform in Vitebsk, where everyone can express themselves.



The forum participants also shared their ideas and suggestions on the youth Internet platform.



