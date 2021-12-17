3.75 BYN
2.84 BYN
3.32 BYN
Forum "State. Business. Citizens - Regions" held in Mogilev
The issues of digitalization of industry, construction and transport were discussed at the forum in Mogilev. The conference topics also included unmanned electric transport, personal data protection, biometric documents, and implementation of cloud technologies. The participants got familiar with the top digital projects and use of 5G technologies. They presented Smart City technologies and other new development prospects.
Similar forums have already been held in Gomel, Brest, Grodno, and Vitebsk, and gathered up to 1,500 participants at their dialogue platforms.