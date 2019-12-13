EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Forum of public opinion leaders held in Great Stone

Belarusians still advocate a peaceful way of development. The Public Opinion Leaders Forum was held today on the site of Great Stone industrial park. It has brought together bloggers, professional journalists and civic activists involved in media content. They discussed "Information security in social networks" as well as cooperation and joint development within the Belarusian information field.

Healthy civic initiative

Timur Pryakhin, civil activist and forum organizer:

The participants of the forum are people, who are concerned about the peaceful way of development. Our task now is to support these people. One of the goals of our blogger community is to educate children and young people through the content we produce.

Stanislav Yaskevich, civil activist, forum organizer:

Today we are present at formation of a new cell community, where the bright personalities of the Internet, media resources will be united and adopt the general strategy.

This meeting is already the second one. There are plans to hold them on a regular basis.

