Forum "Eurasia Youth for Peace!" brings together younger generation from seven countries in Minsk

Patriotism, Memory, Peace! These simple concepts, but filled with deep meaning, united the younger generation from seven countries in Minsk. For the seventh time, Belarus became a platform for discussing the most pressing problems of the planet and, in particular, peace and stability in the region, the inadmissibility of rewriting history and the glorification of Nazism.

It is remarkable that the youth forum was held on the basis of a school with a rich history, whose first head was a war veteran and a man who saw with his own eyes what the war was like. Today, the young generation here is educated not only on the stories from books, but also on family stories, where the military exploits of fathers and grandfathers also had a place.