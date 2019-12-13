3.43 RUB
Forum of Young Leaders of Belarus-Russia borderland held in Dubrovno District
A forum of young leaders of Belarus-Russia borderland was held in Dubrovno District in honor of the Unity Day. Young heads of enterprises, representatives of public associations, students and deputies took part in the forum. Special attention was paid to the topic of patriotic education. Young residents of the borderland already have joint projects.
