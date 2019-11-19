PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Forum on Web management held in Minsk

The issues of cybersecurity and personal data protection are discussed at a forum in Minsk, which has brought together 500 guests from 8 countries. Representatives of the IT sector, government and community organizations will share their experience in Web management. Everybody is entitled to take part in this annual forum.

