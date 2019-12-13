PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
PHOTOFACT: Belarus celebrates International Children's Day

On June 1, almost all countries of the world celebrate the International Children's Day. It is not only one of the most joyful holidays for children, but also a reminder to adults that children need their constant care and protection and that adults are responsible for them.

The day also serves as a reminder to society that respect for and observance of children's rights is essential for the formation of a humane, just and prosperous society.

Various cultural events will be held on this day all over the country, BelTA reports.

