Belarus-Motherland photo project
The headquarters of the Commonwealth of Independent States has been transformed into an exhibition space: the choice of location for the national photo project "Belarus - Motherland" by the Interstate TV Company "Mir" is justified: this season the CIS presidency has passed to our country. This year will also go down in history as the year of national unity, so Mir offered its radio listeners and TV viewers to capture personal stories and associations with their native land in digital form. The best photos of Belarus were selected for two seasons.
I want to emphasize that there is not a single professional photo here. These are photos of ordinary people with their ordinary stories. The selection was made by professionals, people who are engaged in photography, and it was important, because they had to judge from the artistic value of the photos. This is the first point of our exhibition, we think to show this exhibition to an even larger audience and it arouses interest. There will be many more venues for this exhibition this year.
The photo project "Belarus- Motherland" has become one of the major projects for the Interstate TV Company "Mir", it gathered 7 thousand participants at once. Thirty of the best shots got in the final.
