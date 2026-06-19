Four children injured in Bryansk Region recovering; a critically ill patient regained consciousness

The Ministry of Health reports on the condition of the children injured in the Bryansk region. Four of them, currently in the Republican Scientific and Practical Center for Pediatric Surgery, are in satisfactory condition.

They underwent necessary surgeries to remove fragments. The children remain in their wards with their parents. A child transported to Belarus in critical condition on a ventilator has regained consciousness and is breathing on his own. He remains in the intensive care unit under the supervision of specialists, along with his mother.

All surgeries were performed by a multidisciplinary team consisting of pediatric surgeons, a maxillofacial and ENT surgeon, traumatologists, a hand surgeon, and an ophthalmologist. The patients will spend the postoperative period at the center; discharge will only be possible after full recovery.

Konstantin Drozdovsky, Director of the Republican Scientific and Practical Center for Pediatric Surgery:

"A lot of difficult work was done, especially in the first few days, when Belarusian specialists traveled to Russia. The children are now doing well. Four of them, who are currently in the department, underwent surgery to remove fragments. They are in the ward with their parents and are in satisfactory condition. A child who was transported to Belarus on a ventilator, in serious condition with serious injuries, underwent surgery. Yesterday, he regained consciousness and is breathing on his own."